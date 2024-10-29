THANTAOS Shares “Global Purification” From Upcoming Anniversary DVD

Hollands' oldest death metal band Thanatos is premiering a video from the group's upcoming anniversary album and DVD Four Decades Of Death, set to celebrate the 40th year of the band's existence on November 15 via Agonia Records. Watch "Global Purification" below.

The album consists of previously unreleased songs and a bonus DVD, which captures, on a multi-cam recording, the band's last live show from 2022.

"From beyond the grave we bring you this album with unreleased stuff from the past four decades plus a cool live registration of our last show ever," comments Thanatos's founder, Stephan Gebédi (Hail Of Bullets). "Filmed at the Baroeg Open Air festival in our hometown Rotterdam on September 10th 2022, the band played songs ranging from the early demo days to our final album Violent Death Rituals in front of about 8000 people. This is a posthumous celebration of our 40th anniversary. Releasing this rare, unreleased stuff on CD/vinyl and our final show on DVD feels like a great way to end things or, to put it more bluntly, put the last nail in our coffin!"

Four Decades Of Death will be released in CD, LP (both formats to include the bonus DVD) and digital. The cover artwork was drawn by Toni Hietomaa.

Tracklisting:

Album

“A-Thanasia” (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)

“Putrid Existence” (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)

“Thou Shalt Rot” (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)

“Tied Up, Sliced Up” (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)

“Violent Death Rituals” (2018 studio demo)

“Corporate Indoctrination” (2018 studio demo)

“The Silent War” (2018 studio demo)

“They Feed On Fear” (2006 studio demo)

“Destruction. Chaos. Creation.” (2006 studio demo)

“Justified Genocide” (2006 studio demo)

“March Of The Infidels” (2006 studio demo)

“Unholy Predators” (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)*

*CD bonus track

DVD

“Intro”

“Dawn Of The Dead”

“The Murder Of Innocence”

“Violent Death Rituals”

“And Jesus Wept”

“Unholy Predators”

“Angelic Encounters”

“Feeding The War Machine”

“Outward Of The Inward”

“Global Purification”

“War”

Credits

*Also includes bonus clips

"Global Purification":

“Putrid Existence”:

Thanatos is:

Stephan Gebédi - vocals, guitars

Paul Baayens - guitars

Martin Ooms - drums

Mous Mirer – bass

(Photo: Gerard van Roekel)