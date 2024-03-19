That Time LITA FORD Almost Replaced JOHN PAUL JONES In LED ZEPPELIN...

Speaking in an upcoming interview with Guitar World, rock legend Lita Ford discusses the long-held rumour that she almost replaced Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, revealing that the offer was made after Jimmy Page Page and Robert Plant came to watch her band, The Runaways, perform at The Starwood Nightclub in Los Angeles.

After five albums and years of rigorous touring, Jones was poised to take a step back from Led Zeppelin with the intention of spending more time with his family. Ford was 17 years-old at the time.

Ford: "Robert Plant said, 'We’re looking to replace our bass player, John Paul Jones,' and I thought, 'I’m not hearing this. I refuse to believe that this is really coming out of his mouth.' And I thought, 'He’s got to be joking,' because John Paul Jones is God on bass, as far as I’m concerned. But that’s what he said. And I walked away just thinking, 'Oh, that was nice. That was nice of him to look at me like that,' because, in those days, a lot of people didn’t look at us as musicians because we were female, and we were young."

