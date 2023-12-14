THE 69 EYES Announce "Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024"; Band Nominated At Finnish Emma Gaala In "Best Rock" Category

2023 saw The 69 Eyes dominating the rock scene. Not only did they play unforgettable gigs in Europe, the UK, the US and South America, including several festival appearances (Sick New World, M'era Luna, Hell & Heaven etc.) but they also released their 13th studio album, Death Of Darkness, on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records, which galvanized both fans and critics all around the world.

Thanks to their latest masterpiece, they have just been nominated for Finland's Emma Gaala (Finnish Grammy Award equivalent) in the "Best Rock" category. Emma Gaala will be held on February 17 at Metro Areena in Espoo. Fans can now vote here; for a complete list of this year's nominees, visit here.

But the Helsinki Vampires are not about to rest in their coffins. In fact, the band today announce their return to the United States in spring 2024. With support coming from The Bites and Budderside, the trek will lead the Finns to 16 clubs. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, EST.

Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024:

March

26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

27 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

April

2 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

3 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage

4 - Columbus, OH - The Kings Of Clubs

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

7 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

8 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

The 69 Eyes are:

Jyrki 69 - lead vocals

Bazie - lead guitars, backing vocals

Timo-Timo - guitars

Archzie - bass, backing vocals

Jussi 69 - drums

(Photo - Julius Konttinen)