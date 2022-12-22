THE 69 EYES Announce "Gotta Rock" European Tour For March 2023

Helsinki's longest serving gothic rock vampires, The 69 Eyes, are proud to announce that they will embark on a European tour in March 2023. Besides some classics, fans can expect bloody appetizers from their long-awaited new album, which will be released next spring via Atomic Fire Records, in the form of some new songs.

"It's time to drag our vampire tour bus around the European live crypts again! Our brand new album is on its way, and we will make sure that all of you GOTTA ROCK!" comments vocalist Jyrki 69.

Kicking off in Frankfurt, Germany on March 7, the tour will bring the band to 17 cities in 6 countries; supporting acts will be announced at a later point. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

March

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

8 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum Club

9 - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

11 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

13 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Halle)

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café

21 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

22 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

26 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

The 69 Eyes recently released their new song, “Gotta Rock”, the first to come off their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new full-length slated to drop in early 2023.

“Gotta Rock” lives up to its name. The 69 Eyes version of the track initially premiered on Vain Elämää, the biggest Finnish TV primetime show, in which you could watch singer Jyrki 69 staying in a castle with seven other artists who performed each other's songs during their time together. “Gotta Rock” is a cover from the famous Finnish hard rock band Boycott that released the rock anthem in the late ‘80s.

For this remake, The 69 Eyes received some famous help, as Jyrki 69 explains, "The Finnish classic rock band Boycott was one of our favorites in the ‘80s when we [started] The 69 Eyes. Due to the Finnish music TV program that I was recently featured in, we finally had a reason to make our own, more gothic rock sounding cover of Boycott’s ultimate classic smash hit 'Gotta Rock.' Die Krupps’ Jürgen Engler helped us to arrange it into this darkened mode!"

Stream or download The 69 Eyes’ rendition of Boycott's "Gotta Rock" here, and below.

Lineup:

Jyrki 69 – vocals

Bazie – guitars

Timo Timo – guitars

Archzie – bass

Jussi 69 – drums

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)