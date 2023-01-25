THE 69 EYES Announce Gotta Rock U.S. Tour; PRETTY BOY FLOYD To Support Select Dates
Helsinki’s longest serving gothic rock vampires The 69 Eyes will return to Western US stages this spring. The week-long Gotta Rock US Tour will commence on May 5 in Phoenix, Arizona at The Nile Theater and run through May 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World Fest. Support will be provided by Pretty Boy Floyd on select dates.
Alongside some classics, fans can expect to hear tracks taken from The 69 Eyes’ long-awaited new album, to be released later this year via Atomic Fire Records. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27.
Dates:
May
5 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Whisky*
7 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
9 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
10 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
12 – Reno, NV – The Ranch House
13 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Fest*
*no Pretty Boy Floyd
Recently, The 69 Eyes released the single “Gotta Rock” – a cover from the famous Finnish hard rock band Boycott that released the rock anthem in the late ‘80s.
Further info on the new album from The 69 Eyes will follow in the weeks to come.
Lineup:
Jyrki 69 – vocals
Bazie – guitars
Timo Timo – guitars
Archzie – bass
Jussi 69 – drums
(Photo - Marek Sabogal)