THE 69 EYES Issue 360° Live "Jet Fighter Plane" Video

The 69 Eyes, from Helsinki, Finland, have uploaded a 360° live performance video of their song, "Jet Fighter Plane".

"This video was shot and produced in collaboration with Nokia Technologies and Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK)," says the band. "To view the video on your computer, use the Chrome browser. To view the video on Android devices, use the YouTube app. Unfortunately, viewers who use the YouTube iOS app will hear stereo audio instead of spatial audio. Put your headphones on and touch the screen to look around. Enjoy!"

"Jet Fighter Plane" is off of The 69 Eyes' album Universal Monsters, released in 2016 via Nuclear Blast Records.