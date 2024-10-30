THE 69 EYES Live At Wacken Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video Released

Thirty-five years after their founding, Finland's dark rock masters, The 69 Eyes, finally played at Wacken Open Air 2024. Watch them performing on the W:E:T Stage at midnight below. Pro-shot video features the songs "Brandon Lee", "Dance D'Amour", and "Lost Boys"

Earlier this year, The 69 Eyes released their new single, "Fade To Grey". A visualizer for the song can be found below.

The band teamed up with American songwriter Diane Warren, and the result of this exciting collaboration is the soulful power ballad, "Fade To Grey", with music and lyrics by Warren, available via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). Save it here.

Diane Warren, often referred to as "the most important songwriter in the world," wrote an impressive list of timeless hits, collaborating with iconic pop stars like Taylor Switf and Lady Gaga alongside legends such as Cher ("If I Could Turn Back Time"), Celine Dion ("Because You Loved Me") and Whitney Houston. She is also known for her works with rock icons such as Aerosmith ("I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"), The Cult ("Painted On My Heart") and Meat Loaf ("I'd Lie For You (And That's The Truth)"). She is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, has two Golden Globe awards and is a 15-time Oscar nominee who received an "Honorary Oscar" as voted by the Academy's Board of Governors in 2022.

The Warren/The 69 Eyes single "Fade To Grey" combines Diane's conspicuous artistic signature with the group's trademark soundscapes with both melting into an epic power ballad. This creative collaboration is not only a highlight in music, but also pushes the boundaries of handmade music.

Diane Warren previously stated, "The year before last I walked into a store and saw someone so cool who just epitomized rock 'n' roll. That was Jyrki, the amazing singer from The 69 Eyes. Now here we are with my song with them, 'Fade To Grey' about to be released. I am very excited for everyone to hear it!"

Jyrki 69, The 69 Eyes' charismatic frontman, also shared his excitement about the collaboration: "This was exactly like one of those Hollywood dreams: I was hanging on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills when a lady asked me who I was out of the blue. I got confused and that's about it. Later on, I realised that the lady was Diane Warren, the ultimately greatest songwriter on earth and writer of my favourite The Cult song, 'Painted On My Heart.' That was my opportunity to start a musical collaboration with her but I missed my once-in-a-lifetime chance! A year passed by and her hits were following me everywhere. Then I was watching the presentation of the Oscars and she was performing there! I encouraged myself getting in touch with her and here's the result: an epic power ballad called 'Fade To Grey' which this world and The 69 Eyes needed!"

"Fade To Grey" was produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland and mixed by Miles Walker at Westside Studios in Atlanta, GA before Björn Engelmann put his finishing touches to the song at Stockholm, Sweden's Cutting Room. The single artwork was created by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Kerry King, Dimmu Borgir, etc.).

The 69 Eyes are:

Jyrki 69 - lead vocals

Bazie - lead guitars, backing vocals

Timo-Timo - guitars

Archzie - bass, backing vocals

Jussi 69 - drums