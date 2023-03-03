THE 69 EYES - New Single / Video "Death Of Darkness" Released

Helsinki’s longest serving gothic rock vampires, The 69 Eyes, arise from their crypt announcing their new studio album, titled Death Of Darkness. The record will see the light of the day on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records worldwide, excluding Finland where it will be released by Vallila Music House. Physical versions will be available in the US on May 5.

Comments The 69 Eyes’ frontman Jyrki 69, “We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album. The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get The 69 Eyes back to the Finland’s airwaves. Our music is still on the radio but over fifteen-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, ‘Drive,’ made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert mainstream TV music show format! Now The 69 Eyes are back in the spotlight and Finland’s top rock band is playing sold-out shows.”

Check out the official video for the title track below.

Jyrki 69: "'Death Of Darkness' is about the love that leads us back into the light time and time again. It's that simple. The song sounds like we wrote it 25 years ago, kind of melancholic gothic rock from 2001."

Death Of Darkness was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the UK artist Adrian Baxter (Paradise Lost, The Halo Effect, Mayhem, Schammasch).

Death Of Darkness will be available in the following the formats:

- Digipak CD

- Blue-Clear vinyl

- Blood Red Marbled vinyl

- Digital

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice or pre-save it on your favorite DSP, here.

Death Of Darkness tracklisting:

"Death Of Darkness"

"Drive"

"Gotta Rock"

"This Murder Takes Two" feat. Kat Von D

"California"

"Call Me Snake"

"Dying In The Night"

"Something Real"

"Sundown"

"Outlaws"

"Gotta Rock":

"Drive" video:

Recently The 69 Eyes announced their upcoming Gotta Rock tour dates through Europe and the US. See all confirmed dates below.

The 69 Eyes lineup:

Jyrki 69 - vocals

Bazie - guitars

Timo Timo - guitars

Archzie - bass

Jussi 69 - drums

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)