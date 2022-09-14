THE 69 EYES Release "California" Music Video; Drive Vinyl EP Out Friday

The 69 Eyes have released a Vicente Cordero-directed video for "California", featured on their Drive EP, out Friday. Watch the clip below.

On September 16, the strictly limited Drive vinyl EP with 3 brand new tracks from this year and a bonus live song will be released. Pre-order the vinyl EP here.

Side A:

"Drive"

"Call Me Snake"

Side B:

"California"

"Two Horns Up" (live) - exclusively on vinyl, not available digitally

"California" video:

"Call Me Snake":

This fall, the band will go on tour together with the industrial pioneers Ministry and horror rockers Wednesday 13 - see them at one of the following shows.

Dates:

October

30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

November

2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio

4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

8 - Rennes, France - Antipode

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

11 - Madrid, Spain - But

12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle

18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

December

1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box