THE 69 EYES Release "California" Music Video; Drive Vinyl EP Out Friday
September 14, 2022, 22 minutes ago
The 69 Eyes have released a Vicente Cordero-directed video for "California", featured on their Drive EP, out Friday. Watch the clip below.
On September 16, the strictly limited Drive vinyl EP with 3 brand new tracks from this year and a bonus live song will be released. Pre-order the vinyl EP here.
Side A:
"Drive"
"Call Me Snake"
Side B:
"California"
"Two Horns Up" (live) - exclusively on vinyl, not available digitally
"California" video:
"Call Me Snake":
This fall, the band will go on tour together with the industrial pioneers Ministry and horror rockers Wednesday 13 - see them at one of the following shows.
Dates:
October
30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
November
2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio
4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
8 - Rennes, France - Antipode
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
11 - Madrid, Spain - But
12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex
17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška
21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
December
1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box