THE 69 EYES Release Music Video For New Single "Drive"

After recently unveiling their new single, "Drive", The 69 Eyes deliver a brand new music video, directed by Vicente Cordero/Industrialism Films.

"The inspiration came from the same pool of music I have always liked, mostly from the 80s. I never plan anything, just grab my guitar and see what comes up. We jammed a lot more as a band this time and came up with song ideas from all the guys. 'Drive' started from one little riff, which I had for a long time. It took a while, but it was worth it. It still sounds exciting and that was the goal," guitarist Bazie comments.

Singer Jyrki 69 adds: "Bazie delivered this music and I was blown away by how fresh it felt again. Sounded like some rock radio stuff! Our songs are on daily rotation on the rock channels here in Finland, but they are the ones that we did 15 years ago. So, I thought that we could have some fresh options now, let's take the airwaves! 'Drive' is a traditional 69 Eyes sounding, fast rocker with a Sunset Strip slap on it!"

Listen to "Drive" here, and watch the official music video below:

The 69 Eyes recently announced their signing to Atomic Fire Records (worldwide excluding Finland).

Jyrki 69 comments this unholy new alliance: "We are back in a full swing!! Our paths here in Helsinki crossed with our old A&R guy Gabi Hakanen who was with us when we released our highest selling albums Devils and Angels, so as he heard our new demos, we sort of just continued like right after last time. So he got us on his label's studio right away now at Vallila Music House (Hanoi Rocks' Sami Yaffa, Ville Valo & The Agents etc). Simultaneously, we also hooked up with the brand new Atomic Fire Records label which has our classic former Nuclear Blast dream team there, so this 'new' and fresh beginning for The 69 Eyes sounds like a dream, really! New big-time rocking music comes out very soon!”

CEO and A&R Markus Wosgien adds: "We are more than happy to welcome our beloved Helsinki Vampires, the most unique and by far coolest Gothic band in hell and on earth. We worked together for more than ten years and their latest four studio albums, and will continue now, reunited under the Atomic Fire banner. This feels like coming home to all of us and we are honored to continue our long term relationship."

The 69 Eyes are:

Jyrki 69 - vocals

Bazie - guitars

Timo Timo - guitars

Archzie - bass

Jussi 69 - drums