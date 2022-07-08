THE 69 EYES Release New "Call Me Snake" Single; Drive Vinyl EP To Be Issued In September
After 12 studio albums and several #1 chart placements in Finland, The 69 Eyes don't even think about shifting down a gear and not only recently announced a major European tour from October to December 2022, but are also working on a new album that will see the light of day in early 2023. But until then, it's time to keep rocking at the Helsinki Vampires house and today they present a brand new single: "Call Me Snake" is a dark summer hit that combines an '80s gothic vibe with hard rock guitars. This is where The Stooges meet the early ministry and horror films of the 90s, and the result is a track full of surprising twists:
"It's 1997 in John Carpenter's sci-fi classic Escape From New York and Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken saves the world," comments singer Jyrki 69. "These were the thematic elements for our new summer hit "Call Me Snake" and slowly it's time to avert the apocalypse again!"
Stream or download "Call Me Snake" here.
On September 16, the strictly limited Drive vinyl EP with 3 brand new tracks from this year and a bonus live song will be released.
Side A:
"Drive"
"Call Me Snake"
Side B:
"California"
"Two Horns Up" (live)- exclusively on vinyl, not available digitally.
Pre-order the vinyl EP here.
In autumn the band will go on tour together with the industrial pioneers Ministry and horror rockers Wednesday 13 - see them at one of the following shows.
Dates:
October
30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
November
2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio
4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
8 - Rennes, France - Antipode
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
11 - Madrid, Spain - But
12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex
17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška
21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
December
1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box