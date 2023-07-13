THE 69 EYES Share Music Video For Cover Of THE CRAMPS' "Aloha From Hell"

The 69 Eyes have released a video for their cover of The Cramps' "Aloha From Hell", featured on the upcoming album, Goo Goo Muck - A Tribute To The Cramps. Watch the clip below.

Originally released on the landmark 1986 album, A Date With Elvis, The Cramps’ third full-length and its commercial breakthrough, “Aloha From Hell” offered a perfect distillation of the band’s sound - rollicking drums, a throbbing bass line and uber creepy tremolo guitar. The 69 Eyes’ version retains all of the best elements of the original while adding in their own distinctive goth metal sounds, including the signature baritone voice of frontman Jyrki 69 and the twin guitar attack of Bazie and Timo-Timo with bassist Archzie and drummer Jussi 69 holding down the steady driving groove.

Stream/download the single here.

Goo Goo Muck - A Tribute To The cramps is set for full release on August 4. The album presents an all-star lineup of ghouls and goblins from across the musical spectrum including retro rockers The Courettes, Swiss rockabilly heroes The Hillbilly Moon Explosion, sister of Jerry Lee Lewis, Linda Gail Lewis, and so much more.

Tracklisting:

"Human Fly" - Shooter Jennings

"Bikini Girls With Machine Guns" - The Courettes

"Aloha From Hell" - The 69 Eyes

"I Was A Teenage Werewolf" - Night Beats

"Goo Goo Muck" - The Brains & Rezurex

"Primitive" - The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

"Fissure Of Rolando" - Flamin' Groovies

"Garbageman" - Blitzkid

"I Can't Hardly Stand It" - The Brains

"The Way I Walk" - Linda Gail Lewis, Danny B. Harvey & Clem Burke

"Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?" - The Fuzztones

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)