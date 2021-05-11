THE 69 EYES Singer JYRKI 69 Joins Forces With Guitarist STEVE STEVENS For "White Rabbit" Single; Visualizer Streaming
Goth metal icon Jyrki 69 (The 69 Eyes) takes us down the rabbit hole on his new 7" single with guitar legend Steve Stevens (Billy Idol).
Featuring a dark and compelling rendition of Jefferson Airplane's psychedelic classic, "White Rabbit", preformed with Stevens b/w a new song in collaboration with
UK goth rockers Rosetta Stone.
Pre-order the limited edition black and white splatter 7" vinyl here, and watch an official visualizer for "White Rabbit" below: