THE 69 EYES To Haunt Munich's Backstage On New Year's Eve; First 2024 Live Dates Unveiled

The days are getting darker and every vampire's favourite season draws near. That's why The 69 Eyes are back to celebrate with their fellow goth swarm with another bout of tour dates.

The run is leading the band to a few more clubs of their home country before they return to the UK where fans have been longing for Helsinki's finest rock outfit to perform. The UK shows will be followed by a quick visit in Mexico as well as more performances in Finland.

But the icing on the (blood-soaked) cake will be their special appearance at Backstage Munich on New Year's Eve to celebrate the end of the year, which saw the release of The 69 Eyes' latest album, Death Of Darkness, on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records, with their loyal German fans at the place which was packed during the band's European tour in early 2023.

Also: Goth 'n' rollers in other countries, don't you worry as a bunch of 2024 dates (festival shows as well as a 3-show trip to their Swedish neighbours) have already been announced with further gigs to be added in the future.

Tour dates:

Still Gotta Rock Tour 2023:

October

20 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

21 - Vantaa, Finland - Vantaa Rock @ Myyrmäki-halli

28 - Whitby, UK - Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival @ Pavilion

29 - London, UK - 229

November

4.11 - Toluca, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Festival

December

5 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

8 - Turku, Finland - Teatro @ Logomo

9 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

January

4-6 - Wasen, Switzerland @ Emmental - Ice Rock Festival

Gotta Rock Sweden 2024:

March

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Surr Arena

17 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

April

26-28 - São Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Brasil

July

5-8 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival

(Photo - Anabel DFlux)