THE 69 EYES To Haunt Munich's Backstage On New Year's Eve; First 2024 Live Dates Unveiled
October 19, 2023, 47 minutes ago
The days are getting darker and every vampire's favourite season draws near. That's why The 69 Eyes are back to celebrate with their fellow goth swarm with another bout of tour dates.
The run is leading the band to a few more clubs of their home country before they return to the UK where fans have been longing for Helsinki's finest rock outfit to perform. The UK shows will be followed by a quick visit in Mexico as well as more performances in Finland.
But the icing on the (blood-soaked) cake will be their special appearance at Backstage Munich on New Year's Eve to celebrate the end of the year, which saw the release of The 69 Eyes' latest album, Death Of Darkness, on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records, with their loyal German fans at the place which was packed during the band's European tour in early 2023.
Also: Goth 'n' rollers in other countries, don't you worry as a bunch of 2024 dates (festival shows as well as a 3-show trip to their Swedish neighbours) have already been announced with further gigs to be added in the future.
Tour dates:
Still Gotta Rock Tour 2023:
October
20 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground
21 - Vantaa, Finland - Vantaa Rock @ Myyrmäki-halli
28 - Whitby, UK - Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival @ Pavilion
29 - London, UK - 229
November
4.11 - Toluca, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Festival
December
5 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo
8 - Turku, Finland - Teatro @ Logomo
9 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
January
4-6 - Wasen, Switzerland @ Emmental - Ice Rock Festival
Gotta Rock Sweden 2024:
March
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Surr Arena
17 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B
April
26-28 - São Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Brasil
July
5-8 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival
(Photo - Anabel DFlux)