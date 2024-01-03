THE 69 EYES To Launch Death Of Darkness 2024 Tour Tomorrow

After a highly successful year 2023, the new year seems to be even more promising for Finnish goth 'n' rollers The 69 Eyes: With a "Best Rock" Emma Gaala nomination for new album Death Of Darkness (released on April 21, 2023 through Atomic Fire Records / Vallila Music House in Finland) in the bag (vote here), the band will kick off their 2024 tour at Ice Rock (Switzerland) tomorrow. Followed by a stop in Italy, before the group's journey continues with eleven freshly announced shows across their home country, the run will find its end in Sweden in mid-March.

But there's no end in sight: The 69 Eyes' 2024 live itinerary still has an extensive US tour, a bunch of festival gigs (includig performances at Summer Breeze Brasil and Wacken Open Air) as well as a trip to Central Asia to offer.

Live dates:

January

4 - Wasen i. Emmental, Switzerland - Ice Rock Festival

5 - Paderno Dugnano (MI), Italy - Slaughter Club

26 - Ikaalinen, Finland - Spa & Resort

27 - Karkkila, Finland - Pub Pikkupässi

February

2 - Turku, Finland - Viking Grace

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia-klubi

10 - Nokia, Finland - Kerhola

16 - Alavus, Finland - Hotelli Alavus

March

1 - Lahti, Finland - Finlandia-klubi

2 - Kauhajoki, Finland - Aronkeidas

3 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Suistoklubi

8 - Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi

9 - Mikkeli, Finland - Wilhelm Public House

Gotta Rock Sweden 2024:

March

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Surr Arena

17 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024:

March

26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

27 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

April

2 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

3 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage

4 - Columbus, OH - The Kings Of Clubs

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

7 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

8 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

The 69 Eyes are:

Jyrki 69 - lead vocals

Bazie - lead guitars, backing vocals

Timo-Timo - guitars

Archzie - bass, backing vocals

Jussi 69 - drums

(Photo - Anabel DFlux)