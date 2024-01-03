THE 69 EYES To Launch Death Of Darkness 2024 Tour Tomorrow

After a highly successful year 2023, the new year seems to be even more promising for Finnish goth 'n' rollers The 69 Eyes: With a "Best Rock" Emma Gaala nomination for new album Death Of Darkness (released on April 21, 2023 through Atomic Fire Records / Vallila Music House in Finland) in the bag (vote here), the band will kick off their 2024 tour at Ice Rock (Switzerland) tomorrow. Followed by a stop in Italy, before the group's journey continues with eleven freshly announced shows across their home country, the run will find its end in Sweden in mid-March.

But there's no end in sight: The 69 Eyes' 2024 live itinerary still has an extensive US tour, a bunch of festival gigs (includig performances at Summer Breeze Brasil and Wacken Open Air) as well as a trip to Central Asia to offer.

Live dates:

January
4 - Wasen i. Emmental, Switzerland - Ice Rock Festival
5 - Paderno Dugnano (MI), Italy - Slaughter Club
26 - Ikaalinen, Finland - Spa & Resort
27 - Karkkila, Finland - Pub Pikkupässi

February
2 - Turku, Finland - Viking Grace
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia-klubi
10 - Nokia, Finland - Kerhola
16 - Alavus, Finland - Hotelli Alavus

March
1 - Lahti, Finland - Finlandia-klubi
2 - Kauhajoki, Finland - Aronkeidas
3 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Suistoklubi
8 - Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi
9 - Mikkeli, Finland - Wilhelm Public House

Gotta Rock Sweden 2024:

March
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Surr Arena
17 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024:

March
26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
27 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop Concert Lounge
30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
31 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

April
2 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
3 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage
4 - Columbus, OH - The Kings Of Clubs
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill
7 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
8 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

The 69 Eyes are:

Jyrki 69 - lead vocals
Bazie - lead guitars, backing vocals
Timo-Timo - guitars
Archzie - bass, backing vocals
Jussi 69 - drums

(Photo - Anabel DFlux)



