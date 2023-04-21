THE 69 EYES Unveil Official Video For "This Murder Takes Two" Featuring KAT VON D; Death Of Darkness Album Released Today

The darkness is dead, long live the darkness! The 69 Eyes' new studio album, Death Of Darkness« is finally out today via Atomic Fire Records (physical North American versions will be out in a week). To celebrate its release, the Finnish gothic/glam rock icons took this train with them to the official video for their new track, "This Murder Takes Two", an extraordinary song they co-authored with popular singer/tattoo artist Kat Von D . On the one hand, this offers fans the uniquely glamorous dark sound of the quintet, but on the other hand it also shows the extraordinary side of their new work.

"Jyrki 69 (vocaks): "John Carter Cash, Johnny Cash's son, was once with us in talks about recording and producing an acoustic EP at Johnny Cash's legendary Cabin Studios in America. So we recorded some potential tracks, but they never really got played. Apparently we were so taken with this song that we still haven't gotten rid of it to this day. Finally, what was missing was a touch of femininity, so we asked our good friend Kat Von D to sing the song. This is my absolute favorite [on the record]. "

Kat Von D: "It's always a great pleasure to work with the The 69 Eyes guys. Especially because I've been a big fan of their music for a long time. 'This Murder Takes Two' really is a special song. Although it's not in the same style I usually sing, it was really great fun to step out of my comfort zone for this recording. Jyrki just has this wonderful way of giving everything a certain pinch of gothic romance - and in this case even a western song."

Death Of Darkness was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the UK artist Adrian Baxter (Paradise Lost, The Halo Effect, Mayhem, Schammasch).

Recently The 69 Eyes announced their upcoming Gotta Rock tour dates through Europe and the US. See all confirmed dates below.

