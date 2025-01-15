THE 7TH GUILD Feat. RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VISION DIVINE, SKELETOON Vocalists – “La Promessa Cremisi” Music Video Released

The 7th Guild has released a visualizer video for “La Promessa Cremisi”, second single taken from the debut album Triumviro to be released on February 21 by Scarlet Records – a song that will guide the listeners to the majesty of operatic music through the lyrics written in Italian, expressing true passion and resolute will. A bittersweet reminder of how life and death could be perceived by someone cursed by an endless punishment.

The 7th Guild saw the light in 2021 as side-project of Skeletoon’s frontman and songwriter Tomi Fooler. The idea at its base was to put together a powerful trio of singers in the vein of the legendary Three Tenors (Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo & José Carreras).

Rhapsody Of Fire’s Giacomo Voli and Vision Divine/Derdian’s Ivan Giannini joined Tomi Fooler to create this magic trio. The band has been completed with a strong line-up that includes the blazing drumming of Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray, The Unity), who forms a granitic rhythm section with Francesco Ferraro (Freedom Call, Bloodorn) on bass.

Simone Mularoni (DGM), who also produced the album at his Domination Studio, is the genius man behind the guitars, while the cinematic orchestration are vividly painted by Daniele Mazza (Ancient Bards) and Alessio Lucatti (Vision Divine, Deathless Legacy) is the majestic chief keyboard wizard.

Catchy power metal melodies are melted with a symphonic music style, giving the perception of an operatic composing process. Emerging sound passes through classic orchestral arrangements with bombastic cinematic patterns, resulting in a wonderful choral result. References to the sounds of early Rhapsody Of Fire, Andre Matos and latest Helloween appear here and there among the unique style developed by Tomi Fooler & Co.

Produced by Tomi Fooler and Simone Mularoni, and featuring the regal artwork of Thomas Ewerhard (Avantasia, Amon Amarth, Therion), "Triumviro" will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Preorder here.

Artwork by Thomas Everhard:

Tracklisting:

“Holy Land”

“The 7th Guild”

“Glorious”

“La Promessa Cremisi”

“In Nomine Patris”

“Time”

“Guardians Of Eternity”

“The Metal Charade”

“Fairy Tale” (Shaman cover)

"La Promessa Cremisi" video:

(Photo: Mattia Antonelli)