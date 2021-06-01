THE ABSENCE Release "Black Providence" Music Video

Florida-based melodic death metal quartet, The Absence, have unveiled a music video for “Black Providence”, the third preview track from the group’s new album Coffinized, which will be released June 25 via M-Theory Audio. The clip can be viewed below, and the song itself is available now for streaming and download at all digital music outlets.

“We have never been ones to shy away from a slower tempo,” explains drummer Jeramie Kling. “And on ‘Black Providence,’ the sheer density becomes whole within the monolithic cadence. Sometimes we find ourselves afraid to face the pain of reality. The only way to achieve solace is to push through it; to make the tough decisions; to not take the easy way out.”

Coffinized is The Absence's follow-up to their 2018 comeback record, A Gift For The Obsessed. That album was the band's first in eight years, as well as their first for new label home M-Theory Audio. The time period between that album's release and the COVID outbreak saw the band stay busy by taking their new songs to the road, touring alongside acts such as Deicide, Origin, Jungle Rot, Exmortus, and Hatchet. Band members also stayed busy with other outside endeavours, with drummer Jeramie Kling manning the kit for Venom Inc., bassist Mike Leon gigging with Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy, and guitarist Taylor Nordberg playing with Massacre. Those three band members took the experiences from those touring gigs and reconvened in the studio with Stewart who has also been busy with his other project, Hot Graves, to put together the 11 tracks of pummeling death metal that compose Coffinized.

Coffinized was produced and engineered by Kling and Nordberg and mixed by Kling. The album was mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Immortal, Overkill, Scar Symmetry) at Sweden’s Black Lounge Studios.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Coffinized"

"Future Terminal"

"Choirs Of Sickness"

"Radiant Devestation"

"Cathedral Dawn"

"Black Providence"

"Discordia"

"Treacherous"

"This Consuming Nocturne"

"Aperture Expands"

"Faith in Uncreation"

"Coffinized" video:

"Choirs Of Sickness" video:

The Absence is:

Jamie Stewart (vocals)

Jeramie Kling (drums)

Mike Leon (bass)

Taylor Nordberg (guitars)