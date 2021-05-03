THE ABSENCE Release "Choirs Of Sickness" Guitar Playthrough Video

Florida-based melodic death metal quartet, The Absence, have released a playthrough video from guitarist Taylor Nordberg for their latest single, “Choirs Of Sickness”, from the upcoming album, Coffinized, out June 25 by M-Theory Audio.

Nordberg says, "Check it out, guys! Here's a playthrough video I did for our new tune, 'Choirs Of Sickness'. Rather than playing along to the song, I figured it would be more fun to jam with the rhythm section, and to re-record the guitar tracks in rock and roll live takes for the video, warts and all! Of course, let's be honest, most of you really just want to see puppy videos, so we got the Kling's dog, Rooster June to make a guest appearance."

Coffinized is The Absence's follow-up to their 2018 comeback record, A Gift For The Obsessed. That album was the band's first in eight years, as well as their first for new label home M-Theory Audio. The time period between that album's release and the COVID outbreak saw the band stay busy by taking their new songs to the road, touring alongside acts such as Deicide, Origin, Jungle Rot, Exmortus, and Hatchet. Band members also stayed busy with other outside endeavours, with drummer Jeramie Kling manning the kit for Venom Inc., bassist Mike Leon gigging with Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy, and guitarist Taylor Nordberg playing with Massacre. Those three band members took the experiences from those touring gigs and reconvened in the studio with Stewart who has also been busy with his other project, Hot Graves, to put together the 11 tracks of pummeling death metal that compose Coffinized.

Coffinized was produced and engineered by Kling and Nordberg and mixed by Kling. The album was mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Immortal, Overkill, Scar Symmetry) at Sweden’s Black Lounge Studios.

CD and limited-edition vinyl variants can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Coffinized"

"Future Terminal"

"Choirs Of Sickness"

"Radiant Devestation"

"Cathedral Dawn"

"Black Providence"

"Discordia"

"Treacherous"

"This Consuming Nocturne"

"Aperture Expands"

"Faith in Uncreation"

"Choirs Of Sickness" video:

.

The Absence is:

Jamie Stewart (vocals)

Jeramie Kling (drums)

Mike Leon (bass)

Taylor Nordberg (guitars)

(Photo - Deidra Kling)