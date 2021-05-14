THE ABSENCE Release "Coffinized" Music Video

Florida-based melodic death metal quartet, The Absence, have unveiled a music video for the title track of their forthcoming album, Coffinized. The clip can be viewed below, and the song itself is available now for streaming and download at all digital music outlets.

“Coffinized” is the second preview track from the upcoming album of the same name, which will be released June 25 by M-Theory Audio. CD and limited-edition vinyl variants can be pre-ordered here.

Says vocalist Jamie Stewart, “We have all been 'Coffinized' at one point or another – trapped in a distant, funerary bubble, obscured under a dark, brooding outlook. As one lingers for a collective exhale, it calls out – a seeping, miserable existence disguised. Such horrors hidden by means of mental escape. But being engulfed by your own disgust and inability can be suffocating: it collapses in, embalming into your being. You become a living casket for all of your own bitter frustrations – nailed in and buried alive."

Coffinized is The Absence's follow-up to their 2018 comeback record, A Gift For The Obsessed. That album was the band's first in eight years, as well as their first for new label home M-Theory Audio. The time period between that album's release and the COVID outbreak saw the band stay busy by taking their new songs to the road, touring alongside acts such as Deicide, Origin, Jungle Rot, Exmortus, and Hatchet. Band members also stayed busy with other outside endeavours, with drummer Jeramie Kling manning the kit for Venom Inc., bassist Mike Leon gigging with Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy, and guitarist Taylor Nordberg playing with Massacre. Those three band members took the experiences from those touring gigs and reconvened in the studio with Stewart who has also been busy with his other project, Hot Graves, to put together the 11 tracks of pummeling death metal that compose Coffinized.

Coffinized was produced and engineered by Kling and Nordberg and mixed by Kling. The album was mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Immortal, Overkill, Scar Symmetry) at Sweden’s Black Lounge Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Coffinized"

"Future Terminal"

"Choirs Of Sickness"

"Radiant Devestation"

"Cathedral Dawn"

"Black Providence"

"Discordia"

"Treacherous"

"This Consuming Nocturne"

"Aperture Expands"

"Faith in Uncreation"

"Choirs Of Sickness" video:

.

The Absence is:

Jamie Stewart (vocals)

Jeramie Kling (drums)

Mike Leon (bass)

Taylor Nordberg (guitars)

(Photo - Deidra Kling)