THE ABSENCE Reveal "This Consuming Nocturne" Lyric Video

Florida-based melodic death metal masters The Absence have unveiled a live action lyric video for “This Consuming Nocturne”, the fourth preview track from the group’s new album Coffinized, which will be released on June 25 via M-Theory Audio.

Vocalist, Jamie Stewart adds: “With the lyric video for 'This Consuming Nocturne' we went for a silent film visual, coupled with the song’s gloomy, yet triumphant atmosphere. The track itself, also serves in part as a sequel to the song 'Walking Shadows', released in 2019. Where 'Walking Shadows' speaks of a dark, self-reflective realization, 'This Consuming Nocturne' is about searching through the darkness itself, facing the lonely registers of night. It’s about finding your answers, waiting under the drape of twilight.”

Coffinized is The Absence's follow-up to their 2018 comeback record, A Gift For The Obsessed. That album was the band's first in eight years, as well as their first for new label home M-Theory Audio. The time period between that album's release and the COVID outbreak saw the band stay busy by taking their new songs to the road, touring alongside acts such as Deicide, Origin, Jungle Rot, Exmortus, and Hatchet. Band members also stayed busy with other outside endeavours, with drummer Jeramie Kling manning the kit for Venom Inc., bassist Mike Leon gigging with Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy, and guitarist Taylor Nordberg playing with Massacre. Those three band members took the experiences from those touring gigs and reconvened in the studio with Stewart who has also been busy with his other project, Hot Graves, to put together the 11 tracks of pummeling death metal that compose Coffinized.

Coffinized was produced and engineered by Kling and Nordberg and mixed by Kling. The album was mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Immortal, Overkill, Scar Symmetry) at Sweden’s Black Lounge Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Coffinized"

"Future Terminal"

"Choirs Of Sickness"

"Radiant Devestation"

"Cathedral Dawn"

"Black Providence"

"Discordia"

"Treacherous"

"This Consuming Nocturne"

"Aperture Expands"

"Faith in Uncreation"

"Coffinized" video:

"Choirs Of Sickness" video:

"Black Providence" video: