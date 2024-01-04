THE ABSENCE To Release New Self-Titled Album In March; "The Silent Eye" Music Video Streaming

For twenty years, The Absence has been flying the flag of melodic death metal in Florida, and the flag continues to fly to this day. The group, which now forges on as a power-trio of Jamie Stewart (Hot Graves) on vocals, Jeramie Kling (Inhuman Condition, ex-Venom Inc) on drums and backing vocals, and Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, Inhuman Condition, Umbilicus) on guitar and bass, will release their sixth, and self-titled album on March 29 on Kling/Nordberg’s own Listenable Insanity Records, with digital distribution through Blood Blast Distribution.

The band’s ferocious new single, “The Silent Eye”, is out now with an accompanying video which can be viewed below.

Vocalist Jamie Stewart said about the single: “'The Silent Eye' is about the quiet before the storm, literal and/or metaphorical. When things are seemingly most calm - it is a silence you cannot trust. Before you know it, a massive storm-wall crushes through you, destroying everything you hold dear.”

The artwork for the album was done by Dan “Babe Ruth” Goldsworthy (Inhuman Condition, Corpsegrinder, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Accept). The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg at Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida.

The album will be available on CD at Bandcamp, and digital platforms. The band will also release a disc of bonus material containing a re-recorded version of “Necropolis”, an Iron Maiden cover, acoustic renditions of Absence songs, and some other hidden gems.

The Absence tracklisting:

"Communion Carbonized"

"The Silent Eye"

"Vagrant Death"

"Planetary Mortuary"

"Surface Of A Dead World"

"Grieving Winds"

"Fleshwalker"

"Escape Artist"

"Breeding Hysterics"

"The Silent Eye" video:

(Photo - Deidra Kling)