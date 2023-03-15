THE ACACIA STRAIN Announce Another New Album With Failure To Follow; Preview Streaming

Remember when The Acacia Strain — vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Kevin Boutot — said they might just surprise fans again after announcing their new album Step Into The Light, out May 12 via Rise Records.

Well, they just served up said surprise by announcing ANOTHER new album on deck this year.

The band will also drop failure will follow on May 12, as well. Preorder here.

failure will follow showcases the sludgier side of the band, as evidenced by the new single "basin of vows." Watch the 57-second preview of the song via the visualizer below.

"This is a split timeline. Which side of the coin did you end up on?," says Bennett.

failure will follow tracklisting:

“pillar of salt” (feat. Dylan Walker + iRiS.exe)

“bog walker”

“basin of vows” (feat. Ethan McCarthy)

Step Into The Light tacklisting:

"Flourishing"

"Calf's Blood"

"Chain" (feat. Jacob Lilly)

"Fresh Bones"

"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"

"Open Wound"

"Sinkhole" (feat. Josef Alfonso)

"Is This Really Happening?"

"Untended Graves"

"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"

"Fresh Bones" visualizer:

"Untended Graves" visualizer:

The Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy, and Full Of Hell have hit the road on a co-headliner with special guest Primitive Man for one of the most extreme packages in recent memory. The tour kicked off on March 8 in Brooklyn and runs through April 1 in Worcester, MA. Tickets on sale here.

Dates:

March

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium