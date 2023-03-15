THE ACACIA STRAIN Announce Another New Album With Failure To Follow; Preview Streaming
March 15, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Remember when The Acacia Strain — vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Kevin Boutot — said they might just surprise fans again after announcing their new album Step Into The Light, out May 12 via Rise Records.
Well, they just served up said surprise by announcing ANOTHER new album on deck this year.
The band will also drop failure will follow on May 12, as well. Preorder here.
failure will follow showcases the sludgier side of the band, as evidenced by the new single "basin of vows." Watch the 57-second preview of the song via the visualizer below.
"This is a split timeline. Which side of the coin did you end up on?," says Bennett.
failure will follow tracklisting:
“pillar of salt” (feat. Dylan Walker + iRiS.exe)
“bog walker”
“basin of vows” (feat. Ethan McCarthy)
Step Into The Light tacklisting:
"Flourishing"
"Calf's Blood"
"Chain" (feat. Jacob Lilly)
"Fresh Bones"
"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"
"Open Wound"
"Sinkhole" (feat. Josef Alfonso)
"Is This Really Happening?"
"Untended Graves"
"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"
"Fresh Bones" visualizer:
"Untended Graves" visualizer:
The Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy, and Full Of Hell have hit the road on a co-headliner with special guest Primitive Man for one of the most extreme packages in recent memory. The tour kicked off on March 8 in Brooklyn and runs through April 1 in Worcester, MA. Tickets on sale here.
Dates:
March
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's
31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
April
1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium