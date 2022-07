THE ACACIA STRAIN Announce September US Headline Tour

The Acacia Strain - Vincent Bennett [vocals], Kevin Boutot [drums], Devin Shidaker [guitar], and Griffin Landa [bass] - have announced the "You Can't Skip Lunch" tour, which kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through September 26 in Washington, DC.

Sanguisugabogg, Year Of The Knife, and Bodybox will support. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

September

9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Ukie Club+

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch* (Featuring Terror)

13 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

14 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

16 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

17 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

19 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

22 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

25 - Jacksonville, FL - Hooligans

26 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

* no Sanguisugabogg

+ no Year Of The Knife