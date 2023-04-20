THE ACACIA STRAIN Share Visualizer For "Chain" Feat. JACOB LILLY
April 20, 2023, 25 minutes ago
The Acacia Strain — vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Kevin Boutot — recently surprised fans again by announcing two new albums arriving on May 12 via Rise Records: Step Into The Light and failure will follow
Today, they share "Chain" (featuring Chamber's Jacob Lilly) from Step Into The Light. "'Chain' is possibly the hardest song we have ever written," says Bennett. "Shout out to Jacob Lilly." Listen here.
Step Into The Light tracklisting:
"Flourishing"
"Calf's Blood"
"Chain" (feat. Jacob Lilly)
"Fresh Bones"
"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"
"Open Wound"
"Sinkhole" (feat. Josef Alfonso)
"Is This Really Happening?"
"Untended Graves"
"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"
"Fresh Bones" visualizer:
"Untended Graves" visualizer:
failure will follow tracklisting:
“pillar of ” (feat. Dylan Walker + iRiS.exe)
“bog walker”
“basin of vows” (feat. Ethan McCarthy)
The Acacia Strain On Tour:
May
5 — Atlantic City, NJ — Bamboozle
Record Release Shows:
Featuring Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth, Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean:
May
19 — Syracuse, NY — The Lost Horizon
20 — Albany, NY — Empire Underground
21 — Portland, ME — The Cavern
With Integrity, Tribal Gaze:
June
13 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom
14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground
15 — Louisville, KY — Portal
16 — Cincinnati, OH — Legends
17 — Birmingham, AL — Sloss Furnaces (No Tribal Gaze)
18 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall