THE ACACIA STRAIN Share Visualizer For "Chain" Feat. JACOB LILLY

The Acacia Strain — vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Kevin Boutot — recently surprised fans again by announcing two new albums arriving on May 12 via Rise Records: Step Into The Light and failure will follow

Today, they share "Chain" (featuring Chamber's Jacob Lilly) from Step Into The Light. "'Chain' is possibly the hardest song we have ever written," says Bennett. "Shout out to Jacob Lilly." Listen here.

Step Into The Light tracklisting:

"Flourishing"

"Calf's Blood"

"Chain" (feat. Jacob Lilly)

"Fresh Bones"

"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"

"Open Wound"

"Sinkhole" (feat. Josef Alfonso)

"Is This Really Happening?"

"Untended Graves"

"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"

"Fresh Bones" visualizer:

"Untended Graves" visualizer:

failure will follow tracklisting:

“pillar of ” (feat. Dylan Walker + iRiS.exe)

“bog walker”

“basin of vows” (feat. Ethan McCarthy)

The Acacia Strain On Tour:

May

5 — Atlantic City, NJ — Bamboozle

Record Release Shows:

Featuring Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth, Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean:

May

19 — Syracuse, NY — The Lost Horizon

20 — Albany, NY — Empire Underground

21 — Portland, ME — The Cavern

With Integrity, Tribal Gaze:

June

13 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom

14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground

15 — Louisville, KY — Portal

16 — Cincinnati, OH — Legends

17 — Birmingham, AL — Sloss Furnaces (No Tribal Gaze)

18 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall