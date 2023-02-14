THE ACACIA STRAIN To Release Step Into The Light Album In May; "Fresh Bones" Visualizer Posted

The Acacia Strain - vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Kevin Boutot - are pleased to announce their new album Step Into The Light, out May 12 via Rise Records. The album, which was produced by Randy Leboeuf (Every Time I Die, Lorna Shore, Bad Omens), can be pre-ordered here.

The band has also shared the visualizer for the new track "Fresh Bones" and it finds them in beast mode, as usual. Watch below.

"Excited to finally be able to talk about the next chapter of The Acacia Strain," says Bennett. "As soon as you think you know what you're getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit - we might just surprise you again."

Tracklisting:

"Flourishing"

"Calf's Blood"

"Chain" (Feat. Jacob Lilly)

"Fresh Bones"

"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"

"Open Wound"

"Sinkhole" (Feat. Josef Alfonso)

"Is This Really Happening?"

"Untended Graves"

"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"

"Fresh Bones" visualizer:

"Untended Graves" visualizer:

The Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy, and Full Of Hell will hit the road on a co-headliner with special guest Primitive Man for one of the most extreme packages in recent memory. The tour kicks off on March 8 in Brooklyn and runs through April 1 in Worcester, MA. Tickets on sale here.

Dates:

March

8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Art

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

11 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

12 - Chicago, IL - Metro

14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium