THE AGONIST Singer VICKY PSARAKIS Shares One-Take Live Vocal Performance Of "In Vertigo" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has shared a new video accompanied with the following message:

"Here's my one-take vocal performance of "In Vertigo" from The Agonist's latest album, Orphans."

September 2019 saw melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, release their sixth studio album, Orphans, via Rodeostar Records. With Orphans the band delivered their most extreme, melodic, and larger-than-life sounding record to date.

The band released an official video for the title track of Orphans. Filmed in haunting black and white, the video dances between striking, dramatic and abstract images of frontwoman Vicky Psarakis as she delivers the eerie message of the track: “The story behind 'Orphans' was inspired by the novel, We Have Always Lived In The Castle, by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that. Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you. We're all "orphans", but we're in this life together.”

