THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS, Guitarist MANUEL IRADIAN, Drummer KEVIN ALEXANDER Cover VAN HALEN Classic "Panama" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis - along with guitarist Manuel Iradian and drummer Kevin Alexander - has recorded a cover of the Van Halen classic "Panama". Check it out below.

Vicky: It's the weekend...you know what that means. Time to crank up the volume for one of the all time greats as Kevin Alexander, Manuel Iradian & I cover Van Halen's 'Panama'. Big thank you to Christian Donaldson for adding his magic to the mix!"

Previously, Psarakis recorded a cover of the Children Of Bodom classic "Hate Me!" with guitarists Quentin Cornet and Nils Courbaron (Sirenia).