THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Teases New Project SICKSENSE; Debut Single To Be Released This Friday

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has been teasing her new project, Sicksense, via social media. Details will come to light starting Friday, August 6th, with the debut single, "Make Believe". It is available for pre-save / pre-order here.

BraveWords has heard the new music, and we can tell you it's an unexpected jolt to the system.

The band description reads "Sicksense is here to break down barriers by delivering their relentless blend of thought-provoking lyrics and explosive music. Hard-hitting and melodic. Pissed off and groovy. Relevant and catchy. Sicksense is pushing the envelope with their unique sound."

Check out the official Sicksense Facebook page here.