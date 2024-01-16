THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND Announce 2024 US Spring Tour

The Allman Betts Band has announced their first US tour since 2021 and they will kick things off on May 16 in Charleston, SC.

Individually, they're Devon Allman and Duane Betts, two solo artists and modern-day guitar heroes who've both spent years creating their version of American roots music. Together, they're the leaders of The Allman Betts Band, a supergroup anchored by sharp songwriting, fiery fretwork, and a historic legacy.

Inspired by the classic sounds of the group's family tree, The Allman Betts Band makes timeless rock & roll for the modern world, blurring the boundaries between blues, Americana, and southern soul. Over the course of two critically acclaimed studio albums, hundreds of live shows, and annual performances of the Allman Betts Family Revival, The Allman Betts Band has established its own legacy of music and brotherhood.

For news and up-to-date information, visit allmanbettsband.com.

Tour dates:

May

16 - Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC

17 - Walhalla Performing Arts Center | Walhalla, SC^

18 - Helena Amphitheater Park | Helena, AL

19 - Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta, GA^

22 - Westhampton Beach PAC | Westhampton, NY^

23 - Scottish Rite Auditorium | Collingswood, NJ^

24 - Count Basie CFA | Red Bank, NJ^

25 - Roanoke Festival in the Park | Roanoke, VA

26 - St. Augustine Amphitheater | St. Augustine, FL*

27 - Capitol Theatre | Clearwater, FL^

29 - Mercury Ballroom | Louisville, KY^

30 - The Fillmore | Detroit, MI^

31 - Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL^

June

1 - Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

2 - CEFCU Peoria Riverfront | Peoria, IL^

4 - Birchmere | Alexandra, VA^

5 - State Theatre | State College, PA^

6 - Music Hall | Tarrytown, NY^

7 - Colonial PAC | Keene, NH^

8 - Cabot Theater | Beverly, MA^

9 - Newton Theater | Newton, NJ^

* with JJ Grey

^ with JD Simo