THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND Kick Off "King Crawler" Tour; ALEX ORBISON, Son Of ROY ORBISON, Announced As New Drummer / Percussionist

The Allman Betts Band kicked off their King Crawler tour last night in Charleston, SC, the band’s first tour in three years. The tour kickoff show did not disappoint. The band played several originals as well as some Allman Brothers classics.

The band also officially welcomed Alex Orbison (son of the legendary Roy Orbison) as their new drummer/percussionist replacing the highly respected and beloved R. Scott Bryan, Allman Betts Band Founding member who passed away in December 2023.

“Having played alongside R. Scott Bryan for years in the Allman Betts Family Revival I got to know his spirit and style which was so special,” says Orbison. “It's an honor to take over his seat and bring that spirit into the band, it's also a challenge because let's face it the guy was a wizard at what he did!”

About the tour, in their own words:

“Effortless and great vibes to be back on tour with my brothers…The Allman Betts Band is really a home-base for all of us, where we can celebrate our friendship, our history, our original music and our father’s music. It’s a very special circle of cats. I know R. Scott’s spirit is always with us and he just loved Orbi so much, so it’s all pretty poetic” - Devon Allman

“It feels great to have the Allman Betts Band back together for this tour. We have a very special bond and it’s always a blast when we get together on that stage. We will miss our brother R. Scott Bryan immensely but very grateful to have our long-time friend Alex Orbison with us.” - Duane Betts

Individually, they're Devon Allman and Duane Betts, two solo artists and modern-day guitar heroes who've both spent years creating their version of American roots music.

Together, they're the leaders of The Allman Betts Band, a supergroup anchored by sharp songwriting, fiery fretwork, and a historic legacy. Inspired by the classic sounds of the group's family tree, The Allman Betts Band makes timeless rock & roll for the modern world, blurring the boundaries between blues, Americana, and southern soul. Over the course of two critically acclaimed studio albums, hundreds of live shows, and annual performances of the Allman Betts Family Revival, The Allman Betts Band has established its own legacy of music and brotherhood.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Walhalla Performing Arts Center | Walhalla, SC^ (Sold Out)

18 - Helena Amphitheater Park | Helena, AL (Sold Out)

19 - Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta, GA^

22 - Westhampton Beach PAC | Westhampton, NY^ (Sold Out)

23 - Scottish Rite Auditorium | Collingswood, NJ^

24 - Count Basie CFA | Red Bank, NJ^

25 - Roanoke Festival in the Park | Roanoke, VA (Sold Out)

26 - St. Augustine Amphitheater | St. Augustine, FL*

27 - Capitol Theatre | Clearwater, FL^

29 - Mercury Ballroom | Louisville, KY^

30 - The Fillmore | Detroit, MI^ (Sold Out)

31 - Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL^ (Sold Out)

June

1 - Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

2 - CEFCU Peoria Riverfront | Peoria, IL^

4 - Birchmere | Alexandra, VA^ (Sold Out)

5 - State Theatre | State College, PA^

6 - Music Hall | Tarrytown, NY^

7 - Colonial PAC | Keene, NH^ (Sold Out)

8 - Cabot Theater | Beverly, MA^ (Sold Out)

9 - Newton Theater | Newton, NJ^ (Sold Out)

* with JJ Grey

^ with JD Simo

(Photos - Kaelan Barowsky)