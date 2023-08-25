THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND And The Tragedy & Triumph Surrounding A 70s Rock Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up... The story of two brothers who lost their father to the gun of a drifter when they were mere toddlers. Greg and Duane Allman lost their father at an early. age. They learned how to make music and formed a band together as teenagers that would become the stuff of legends… the Allman Brothers Band. They would rule rock radio and help invent southern rock as know it. In the 70s the band was on the verge of a huge national breakout when the eldest brother, Duane Allman the guitarist was killed in a motorcycle accident. Younger brother Greg and the other surviving bandmates, including Dickie Betts, overcame their deep despair - finding the inspiration to carry on within the music of their fallen leader... and channeling the ghost of a legend in a song that would become their only pop hit, 'Ramblin’ Man'. The tragedy & triumph surrounding a 70s rock classic is next on Professor Of Rock."