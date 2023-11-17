THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Release Down In Texas '71 Live Album On Ltd. Edition Double Vinyl; Show Recorded A Month Before DUANE ALLMAN's Tragic Passing

Renowned for their rousing and mesmerizing live performances, The Allman Brothers Band is releasing their critically acclaimed live album, Down In Texas ’71, as a limited edition 2LP “Yellow Rose Of Texas” coloured disc set today, November 17, exclusively through retailer Barnes & Noble. Recorded on September 28, 1971 at the Austin Municipal Auditorium in Austin, TX, the album commemorates a historic show and captures a special snapshot in time during the pivotal year of 1971 for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

Down In Texas ’71 “Yellow Rose Of Texas” Barnes & Noble exclusive release available here.

Coming two months after the release of At Fillmore East in July and occurring one month before the death of Duane Allman in October, the Austin show presents the original ABB lineup - Duane Allman, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe - at the peak of their creativity.

The nine-track collection kicks off with “Statesboro Blues,” leading into “Trouble No More.” Elsewhere the band stretches out with “In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed” and “Stormy Monday.” An innovative “You Don’t Love Me” and the jazz-inspired “Hot ’Lanta” give hints of where the group may have taken their music if Duane had lived. In addition, Down In Texas ’71 features saxophonist Rudolph “Juicy” Carter sitting in on six out of the CD’s nine tracks, which is the most extensive guest appearance available with the band’s first incarnation. Juicy and Jaimoe had played together with Percy Sledge, and it was Juicy who coined the moniker Jaimoe for the drummer born as Johnny Lee Johnson.

The album has been touted a “must-have” for ABB enthusiasts. Relix’s Jeff Tamarkin wrote: “There’s no denying the power of the Allman Brothers Band on this live recording…To hear Dickey Betts and Duane Allman’s dueling guitars is to be reminded that they truly were one of the most creative, intuitive guitar teams in rock, and Gregg Allman’s charisma as a vocalist and keyboardist is already at its zenith. The members of the rhythm sections ain’t no slouches either.”

American Songwriter’s Lee Zimmerman noted, “The opportunity to witness the seminal band in its easiest incarnation, with both Duane Allman and Berry Oakley at the fore prior to the tragedies that took their lives within a year of one another is in itself well worth the time taken for further exploration…Allman’s trademark slide guitar is given the prominence it deserves and the double propulsion of Butch Trucks and Jaimoe is, as always, a singular driving force. Scorching takes on ‘Trouble No More,’ ‘Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’’ and ‘Done Somebody Wrong’ provide the obvious highlights…”

Down In Texas ‘71 tracklisting:

Disc One:

"Statesboro Blues"

"Trouble No More"

"Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’"

"Done Somebody Wrong"

"One Way Out"

"In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed"

Disc Two:

"Stormy Monday"

"You Don’t Love Me"

"Hot ‘Lanta"