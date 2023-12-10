THE ALMIGHTY Announce Three 'N' Easy UK Headline Shows For 2024 And 2025

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick announced three retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London. from November 30th through December 2nd.

Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"We are very pleased to announce that we are adding more headline shows in 2024 & 2025! Tickets pre-sale Monday 10am via a Planet Rock Radio here. General on sale begins 10am Wednesday 13th at myticket.co.uk."

Fan-filmed video from the November 30th Glasgow show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"

Photo by Kevin Nixon