THE ALMIGHTY - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire London Reunion Show Streaming

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick announced three retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London. from November 30th through December 2nd.

Fan-filmed video of the entire London show on December 2nd at O2 Forum Kentish Town can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"

Warwick recently checked in with the following update:

"We are very pleased to announce that we are adding more headline shows in 2024 & 2025! Tickets pre-sale Monday 10am via a Planet Rock Radio here. General on sale begins 10am Wednesday 13th at myticket.co.uk."