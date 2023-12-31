THE ALMIGHTY Share Mini-Documentary On 2023 UK Reunion Shows (Video)

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick announced three retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London. from November 30th through December 2nd.

Warwick recently announced that The Almighty will be doing more headline shows in 2024 and 2025.

The band has issued the following update:

"We wouldn't be doing it all again if it wasn't for you, with thanks and a heads up that Tickets for 2024 & 2025 are selling fast, Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow is going to sell out soon!

Ticket links here.

As a thank you from us to you we have a 10 minute video documentary from the last dates created by our good friends at Duke TV and Jake Owens Photography. And featuring many of you. Enjoy!"

Fan-filmed video of the entire London show on December 2nd at O2 Forum Kentish Town can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"