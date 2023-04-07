THE AMENTA Confirmed To Support EMPEROR For Upcoming Australia Shows - "Our First Mainland Australian Shows Since 2014"

Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced that they'll be back in Australia and New Zealand in May 2023. Support to the famed Scandinavian icons comes in the ghastly shape of The Amenta. Ugly, dissonant, electronically-lacerated extreme metal.

The Amenta have issued the following statement:

"This May, The Amenta returns to the stage, in support of black metal legends, Emperor. This will be our first mainland Australian shows since 2014, so we are primed to destroy. Tickets are selling fast, so get in or miss out."

Emperor have scheduled the following dates:

The Amenta's latest album, Revelator, released in 2021 to incredible acclaim, highlights on all layers the pounding energy and fanatic will of the band to develop and to create art which does not accept any borders.

Tracklisting:

"An Epoch Ellipsis"

"Sere Money"

"Silent Twin"

"Psoriastasis"

"Twined Towers"

"Parasight Lost"

"Wonderlost"

"Overpast"

"Parse Over"

