THE AMENTA Streams Cover Of "Asteroid" By KILLING JOKE

The filth and fury that is The Amenta disclose a third new track from the soon to be released EP, Plague Of Locus. This time around it is Killing Joke's "Asteroid" that undergoes a scrupulous and noxious treatment by the Australian extreme metal innovators.

Composer and keyboard player Timothy Pope comments: "Killing Joke is a band that has inspired The Amenta, and most likely many other extreme metal bands, in innumerable ways. We could have picked any number of Killing Joke songs to cover as there are so many incredible songs and performances in their catalogue, but when Dave [Haley, drums] suggested 'Asteroid' it immediately felt correct. The original has a power and an undeniable groove, and we knew that it would lend itself well to our more violent stylings. Perhaps this is one of the covers that doesn't differ too much from the original, but with a groove like that it doesn't pay to f*ck with it. We made some changes, swapping out the original synth noise for some truly f*cked violin but the core of it is still that nihilistic momentum."

Plague Of Locus will be unleashed on October 19th via Debemur Morti Productions. Vinyl pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Pre-save your digital copy here.

The artwork for Plague Of Locus was created by Metastazis (Paradise Lost, Ulver), who also provided art for both of The Amenta's 2021 releases, Revelator and Solipschism.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Sono l'Anticristo" (Diamanda Galas cover)

"Asteroid" (Killing Joke cover)

"Angry Chair" (Alice In Chains cover)

"Plague Of Locus"

"A Million Years" (Wolf Eyes cover)

"Crystal Lakes" (Lord Kaos cover)

"Rise" (Halo cover)

"Totem" (Nazxul cover)

"Black God" (My Dying Bride cover)

Mixed by the band's very own Erik Miehs, and mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Abbath), the EP builds on the claustrophobic heft of Revelator, resulting in a phenomenal sound that is heavy and crushing, yet natural and organic.

To enter the atmosphere of the forthcoming EP, The Amenta unveils an eerie and obscure video clip for their self-composed title track.

Behold The Amenta's cover of "Angry Chair" by Alice In Chains:

Plague Of Locus is filled with violent and hysterical extreme metal arrangements, intelligently combined with groovy elements, dramatic hooks, infectious vocals, and noisy soundscapes – the perfect soundtrack to all nightmares!

Composer and keyboard player Timothy Pope narrates about the new EP's genesis: "Listening to Plague Of Locus immediately triggers a nostalgic shiver. To me, it has some of the same cold bite as our material from the 2008 n0n album. Of course, it takes that initial familiarity and twists it beyond recognition with wailing theremin and an open, epic mid-section with an inspired vocal from Cain but the seeds of something nostalgic remained. To complement the song, we decided to surround it with covers of songs that have inspired us, particularly our 2021 album, Revelator. In fact, two of these tracks were recorded during the Revelator sessions."

Reveling in the moment The Amenta embark on a long overdue Australian headline tour, including a performance at Adelaide's biggest and best metal festival, Froth & Fury. The Plague Of Locus 2023 Tour will see The Amenta's first headline shows in over ten years. Known for uncompromising, suffocating and overpowering performances, this boundary-pushing horde are keen to bring their full assault to all shows. The Amenta is thrilled to be joined by blackened sludge miscreants LO! on select dates.

November

16 - Sydney, The Crowbar

17 - Melbourne, Stay Gold

18 - Adelaide, Froth & Fury Festival *

December

1 - Brisbane, Soapbox

2 - Perth, Amplifier *

* LO! not appearing