THE AMITY AFFILCTION Release Prblm Chld Remix For “Show Me Your God”

Australian metalcore trailblazers The Amity Affliction — Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Joe Longobardi [drums] — dropped their new album Not Without My Ghosts, earlier this year via Pure Noise. Order at the Pure Nosise Pure Noise webshop.

Today, the band has shared the Prblm Chld remix for "Show Me Your God."

"When I first listened to this mix, I was instantly so happy with it," states Brown. "We've had things remixed or reimagined in the past and they've all been great to listen to. But generally, it takes time to warm up to them. This version of 'Show Me Your God' hooked me in straight away."

The Amity Affliction just wrapped a super successful U.S. tour supporting Parkway Drive and a sold-out tour of Australia. The band will be embarking on its biggest-ever European headline tour starting next week and running through December.

Not Without My Ghosts boasts multiple features — something the band has not incorporated into a release in quite some time — including late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, who passed away in 2021, as well as Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld, The Plot in You's Landon Tewers, and Phem.