THE ANIMALS Legend ERIC BURDON Turned Down BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's Offer To Produce An Album For Him - "I Don't Know Why I Said No"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Video Interview

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, an interview with legendary singer Eric Burdon of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, The Animals, who’s signature song has empowered so many over the years, but especially one of the biggest all-time superstars of them all, who credits this song as the direct inspiration to everything he’s ever written. Bruce Springsteen has said that 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place' is the song that’s inspired everything he’s ever done, from Born To Run to Born In The USA. I actually interviewed the singer and the legendary Brill Bbuilding songwriting couple, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, who wrote and I dare say both their stories haven’t been told together on video yet. It’s historic… it’s also may own personal favorite videos I’ve ever done. Check it out next."