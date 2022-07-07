THE ANTICHRIST IMPERIUM Return With New Album, Volume III: Satan In His Original Glory

After a four-year-long hiatus, The Antichrist Imperium are back with a vengeance!

Armed with a new album, avantgarde death metal outfit The Antichrist Imperium (featuring members of Akercocke, Voices, Werewolves & The Berzerker) is set to release their third album, Volume III: Satan In His Original Glory, on October 7th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft.

Four years and countless hours in the making, Volume III: Satan In His Original Glory, is everything great about The Antichrist Imperium turned up to 11. Whether you are into haunting melodies, progressive journeys, or ceaseless blasting, this album is an aural feast that will stand forever in your collection like a curse!

Vocalist Sam Bean comments: “We have no message to convey, all we wish to deliver to you is a glorious and reverent ode to Satan, a dream of a world where a black hoof steps on your face forever. Volume III: Satan In His Original Glory has our best riffs, our greatest songwriting efforts, most insane lyrics, and the most taboo artwork seen on an album of dark art.”

Pre-order information, artwork, and formats will be revealed shortly.

The Antichrist Imperium lineup:

David Gray – drums

Matt Wilcock – guitars

Sam Bean – vocals, keyboards, bass

Samuel Loynes – vocals, keyboards