THE ARCANE ORDER's FLEMMING C. LUND Says Replacing Guitarist ROB CAGGIANO In VOLBEAT "Will Surely Be An Experience Of A Lifetime"

Yesterday (June 6), multi-platinum Danish band, Volbeat, announced that they have parted ways with guitarist, Rob Caggiano. He's replace by The Arcane Order's Flemming C. Lund.

Lund has issued the following statement: "The cat's out of the bag! Sometimes unexpected things happen in life and this must be said to be one of them: I can now finally reveal that I will be playing stand-in in Volbeat for Rob Caggiano on lead guitar on Volbeat's upcoming summer tour. This means I'm playing all upcoming European festival shows in Finland, Norway, Sweden (warming up for Metallica), Switzerland, Germany and Austria as well as the US/Canada tour in July and August.

"When I was asked by Michael Poulsen not many weeks ago if I wanted to help them, I was honestly at first very overwhelmed by the request and found it very difficult to see myself in that role. But after a little time to think and talk with those closest to me, it dawned on me that it was something I could not possibly say no to.

"So this summer takes a somewhat unexpected, but obviously insanely cool turn. I will try to enjoy every moment and just take in the many experiences and impressions that will surely be an experience of a lifetime.

"A big thank you must go to my fantastic workplace MCB for the great flexibility so that it could be successful, and not least to my better half Julie who, as usual, supported and stood behind me!"

Volbeat commented: "After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it. We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)! Filling those shoes on stage will be a herculean task, but our good friend Flemming C. Lund (The Arcane Order) will be jumping in to handle lead guitar on our 2023 shows."