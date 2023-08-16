THE BEATLES And A Story Of Scorned Passion, Revenge, And Arson!; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up… A story of scorned passion, revenge, and arson. It sounds like a film noir thriller, but it was actually an innocent 2-minute song called 'Norwegian Wood' by a little band called The Beatles! The song was based on a cheating husband (John Lennon) whose finished masterpiece managed to offend one of the most influential artists of the rock era and change the landscape of popular music for generations to come. It was from the greatest band ever that some critics then and now called the first boy band, bashing them over their first few hits like 'She Loves You'. Well, this was the song that turned them into popular music’s Michaelangelos! They set the course for music and decades later everyone is still trying to match them. There’s only one band that could create such a storm of melodrama. Including Paul McCartney taking some credit and George Harrison’s latter feud with Lennon over a writing credit. Find out all the details, next on Professor Of Rock."