THE BEATLES - Julien's Auctions To Make Historic Announcement Live From Liverpool On Thursday

From Julien's Auctions: Saddle up, Beatles fans! We're poised to make a major announcement concerning the legacy of your favorite band. This highly anticipated event will be livestreamed from the esteemed Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool on October 3rd, 2024.

We're honored to be a leading force in the sale of rare and significant Beatles artifacts. While our recent successes include the sale of John Lennon's Lost Framus "Help!" Hootenanny for $2,857,500 and his 1962 Gibson J-160E for $2,410,000, this upcoming announcement promises to further solidify our position as the premier auction house for Beatles memorabilia.

Details remain tightly under wraps, but speculation is rife amongst collectors and fans from Hollywood to Liverpool.

Our team is thrilled to be returning to Liverpool, the birthplace of Beatlemania, for this historic occasion, and this announcement will undoubtedly generate excitement and further cement the enduring legacy of the Fab Four.

In the meantime, we are hard at work preparing our "Played, Worn & Torn" auction in Nashville, Tennessee, from November 20-22. This auction will feature an impressive collection of instruments and artifacts from legendary musicians, including items connected to the Beatles' extraordinary career.

Tune in October 3rd, 2024 – 10 AM, BST/2 AM, PDT/5 AM, EDT to see just what we have up our sleeve!