THE BEATLES' Music Video For Final Song "Now And Then" Made GEORGE HARRISON's Son Cry, Says Director PETER JACKSON

The Beatles' last song, “Now And Then”, will be released this Thursday, November 2. Earlier this week, details and premiere plans were announced for the song’s evocative new music video, which Peter Jackson has directed in his first foray into music video production.

The late guitarist - who was best known as part of the legendary group alongside Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr - had Dhani, 45, with wife Olivia Harrison and now Lord Of The Rings director Jackson has revealed that the only child of George was "immediately" moved when he saw the music video for the track.

Peter said that his “eyes immediately filled with tears - so that is the way we went.”

The acclaimed director is a big fan of the The Beatles and went on to describe their "contribution" to the world as "immense" as he noted that he needed to steer every viewer of the new video to have their own "personal farewell" to the band.

He also said: “Their contribution to the world is too immense, and their wondrous gift of music has become part of our DNA and now defies description. I realised we needed the imagination of every viewer to do what we couldn’t, and have each viewer create their own personal moment of farewell to The Beatles – but we had to gently steer everyone to that place. I had some vague ideas, but didn’t really know how to achieve this.”

The “Now And Then” music video will premiere worldwide this Friday, November 3 at 2 PM, GMT / 10 AM, EDT / 7 AM, PDT on The Beatles’ YouTube channel. The poignant and humorous video invites viewers to celebrate The Beatles’ timeless and enduring love for one another with John, Paul, George and Ringo as they create the last Beatles song. Tune in to join others from around the world to celebrate The Beatles’ “Now And Then” music video premiere.

Speaking about directing the music video, Peter Jackson says: “When Apple asked me to make the music video, I was very reluctant - I thought my next few months would be a hell of a lot more fun if that tricky task was somebody else’s problem, and I could be like any other Beatles fan, enjoying the night-before-Christmas anticipation as the release of a new Beatles song and music video approached - in 1995, l loved the childlike excitement I felt as the release of Free As A Bird was inching closer. I could have that experience once again - all I had to do was say no to The Beatles.

"To be honest, just thinking about the responsibility of having to make a music video worthy of the last song The Beatles will ever release produced a collection of anxieties almost too overwhelming to deal with. My lifelong love of The Beatles collided into a wall of sheer terror at the thought of letting everyone down. This created intense insecurity in me because I’d never made a music video before, and was not able to imagine how I could even begin to create one for a band that broke up over 50 years ago, had never actually performed the song, and had half of its members no longer with us. It was going to be far easier to do a runner.

"I just needed a little time to figure out a good reason for turning The Beatles down - so I never actually agreed to make the music video for Now And Then (in fact I still haven’t to this day).

"I told Apple how the lack of suitable footage worried me. We’d need to use a lot of rare and unseen film, but there’s very little … Nothing at all seemed to exist showing Paul, George and Ringo working on Now And Then in 1995 … There’s not much footage of John in the mid-seventies when he wrote the demo … I grizzled about the lack of unseen Beatles footage from the ’60s … And they didn’t even shoot any footage showing Paul and Ringo working on the song last year.

"A Beatles music video must have great Beatles footage at its core. There’s no way actors or CGI Beatles should be used. Every shot of The Beatles needed to be genuine. By now I really had no idea how anyone could make a Now And Then music video if they didn’t have decent footage to work with, and this was far from being a lame excuse. My fear and insecurity now had solid reasons why they should prevail and allow me to say no without looking too much like a chicken.

"I knew The Beatles don’t take no for an answer if their minds are set on something - but they didn’t even wait for me to say no. I found myself swept along as they quickly addressed my concerns. Paul and Ringo shot footage of themselves performing and sent that to me. Apple unearthed over 14 hours of long forgotten film shot during the 1995 recording sessions, including several hours of Paul, George and Ringo working on Now And Then, and gave all that to me. Sean and Olivia found some great unseen home movie footage and sent that. To cap things off, a few precious seconds of The Beatles performing in their leather suits, the earliest known film of The Beatles and never seen before, was kindly supplied by Pete Best.

"Watching this footage completely changed the situation - I could see how a music video could be made. Actually, I found it far easier if I thought of it as making a short movie, so that’s what I did… My lack of confidence with music videos didn’t matter anymore if I wasn’t making one. Even so, I still had no solid vision for what this short film should be - so I turned to the song for guidance.

"After we had separated John’s voice on the demo tape over a year ago, Giles had produced an early mix of Now And Then. This had been sent to me back in 2022. I loved it. Since then I must have listened to Now And Then over 50 times, purely for pleasure.

"Now I started listening to it intently for different reasons. I was hoping that ideas or inspiration for the short film would somehow float up from the music. And that began to happen. As I kept listening, it felt like the song was creating ideas and images that started forming in my head - without any conscious effort from me.

"I teamed up with Jabez Olssen, my Get Back editor, to try and figure ways the new film footage could be used to support these wispy ideas. It was a very organic process, and we slowly started build little fragments, sliding pictures and music around in different ways until things began to click in.

"We wanted the short film to bring a few tears to the eye, but generating emotion using only archive footage is a tricky thing. Fortunately, the simple power of this beautiful song did a lot of the work for us, and we finished the first 30 or 40 secs of the film fairly quickly.

"Having done that, we jumped straight to the ending and tried to craft something that could adequately sum up the enormity of The Beatles’ legacy - in the last few seconds of their final recording. This proved to be impossible. Their contribution to the world is too immense, and their wondrous gift of music has become part of our DNA and now defies description.

"I realised we needed the imagination of every viewer to do what we couldn’t, and have each viewer create their own personal moment of farewell to The Beatles - but we had to gently steer everyone to that place. I had some vague ideas, but didn’t really know how to achieve this.

"Fortunately, Dhani Harrison happened to be visiting NZ at this time. I discussed the ending with him, and described one vague idea I’d been toying with. His eyes immediately filled with tears - so that is the way we went.

"Jabez and I now began thinking about the middle section. We could actually watch the beginning and end now, and quickly realised our initial plan of having similar emotional power continue through this middle section would be completely wrong. That was not who The Beatles were. At their core they were irreverent and funny, and the middle section should capture that spirit. We needed to laugh at The Beatles, and laugh with them. They were always sending themselves up - and the more seriously other people took them, the more they would clown around.

"Luckily we found a collection of unseen outtakes in the vault, where The Beatles are relaxed, funny and rather candid. These become the spine of our middle section, and we wove the humour into some footage shot in 2023. The result is pretty nutty and provided the video with much needed balance between the sad and the funny.

"It was finally finished after WētāFX completed a few simple, but tricky VFX shots.

"To be honest, while we hope we’ve given The Beatles a suitable final farewell, that’s something you’ll need to decide for yourselves when it’s finally released - only a few days from now.

"Having got to the end, I’m very happy I’m not waiting for the release of somebody else’s Now And Then music video. I have genuine pride in what we made, and I’ll cherish that for years to come. A huge thanks to Apple Corps and the Fabs for giving me all the support I needed - and not allowing me to wriggle away.”

Together and apart, The Beatles have always had a talent for the unexpected. And now, 2023 brings one of the most anticipated releases of their long and endlessly eventful history. "Now And Then" is the last Beatles song written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.

"Now And Then" will be released worldwide at 2 PM, GMT / 10 AM, EDT / 7 AM, PDT on Thursday, November 2 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe/Universal Music Canada. The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the bands 1962 debut UK single, Love Me Do, a truly fitting full-circle counterpart to "Now And Then". Both songs are mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos, and the release features original cover art by renowned artist Ed Ruscha. The new music video for "Now And Then" will debut on Friday, November 3rd. More details including global premiere plans will be announced.

A 12-minute "Now And Then" - The Last Beatles Song documentary film, written and directed by Oliver Murray, will premiere on November 1. The films global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles YouTube channel at 7:30 PM, GMT / 3:30 PM, EDT / 12:30 PM, PDT. This poignant short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson. The trailer is available to watch now.

On November 10th, The Beatles 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album) collections will be released in 2023 Edition packages by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe/Universal Music Canada. Since their first incarnations appeared 50 years ago, these albums have introduced successive generations to The Beatles music. Now, both collections tracklists have been expanded, with all the songs mixed in true stereo and Dolby Atmos. New 4CD and 180-gram 6LP vinyl collections pair Red and Blue in slipcased sets. The UK single version of "Love Me Do" now kicks off 1962-1966 (2023 Edition), and "Now And Then" is featured on 1967-1970 (2023 Edition) to complete the career-spanning collections.

The story of "Now And Then" begins in the late 1970s, when John recorded a demo with vocals and piano at his home in New Yorks Dakota Building. In 1994, his wife, Yoko Ono Lennon, gave the recording to Paul, George and Ringo, along with Johns demos for "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love", which were both completed as new Beatles songs and respectively released as singles in 1995 and 1996, as part of The Beatles Anthology project. At the same time, Paul, George and Ringo also recorded new parts and completed a rough mix for "Now And Then" with producer Jeff Lynne. At that point, technological limitations prevented Johns vocals and piano from being separated to achieve the clear, unclouded mix needed to finish the song. "Now And Then" was shelved, with a hope that one day it would be revisited.

Cut to 2021, and the release of The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, which astonished viewers with its award-winning film and audio restoration. Using WingNut Films MAL audio technology, Jacksons team had de-mixed the films mono soundtrack, managing to isolate instruments and vocals, and all the individual voices within The Beatles conversations. This achievement opened the way to 2022s new mix of Revolver, sourced directly from the four-track master tapes. This led on to a question: what could now be done with the "Now And Then" demo? Peter Jackson and his sound team, led by Emile de la Rey, applied the same technique to Johns original home recording, preserving the clarity and integrity of his original vocal performance by separating it from the piano.

In 2022, Paul and Ringo set about completing the song. Besides Johns vocal, "Now And Then" includes electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995 by George, Ringos new drum part, and bass, guitar and piano from Paul, which matches Johns original playing. Paul added a slide guitar solo inspired by George; he and Ringo also contributed backing vocals to the chorus.

In Los Angeles, Paul oversaw a Capitol Studios recording session for the songs wistful, quintessentially Beatles string arrangement, written by Giles Martin, Paul and Ben Foster. Paul and Giles also added one last, wonderfully subtle touch: backing vocals from the original recordings of "Here, There And Everywhere", "Eleanor Rigby" and "Because", woven into the new song using the techniques perfected during the making of the LOVE show and album. The finished track was produced by Paul and Giles, and mixed by Spike Stent.

Paul says: "There it was, Johns voice, crystal clear. It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

Ringo says: "It was the closest well ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It's far out."

Olivia Harrison says: "Back in 1995, after several days in the studio working on the track, George felt the technical issues with the demo were insurmountable and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track to a high enough standard. If he were here today, Dhani and I know he would have whole-heartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of 'Now And Then'."

Sean Ono Lennon says: "It was incredibly touching to hear them working together after all the years that Dad had been gone. Its the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. Its like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be."

Excitement and anticipation for "Now And Then" has been building since June, when Paul first teased a new Beatles song in a media interview. Finally, on Thursday, November 2, "Now And Then" will be shared with the world as it was always meant to be heard.

This last instalment of The Beatles recorded history will be followed by new editions of the two compilation albums always seen as the definitive introduction to their work. Since their 1973 debuts, 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album) collections have ushered countless listeners of all ages, from all parts of the world, into lifelong Beatles fandom. Expanded for their new 2023 Edition releases (out November 10), the collections together span The Beatles entire recorded canon with 75 standout tracks, from their first single, "Love Me Do", to their last, "Now And Then". The collections 21 newly-added tracks (twelve on Red , and nine on Blue) showcase even more of The Beatles very best songs.

In recent years, several 1967-1970 tracks and a few from 1962-1966 have received new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes for The Beatles Special Edition album releases, including Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The Beatles (White Album) (2018), Abbey Road (2019), Let It Be (2021), and Revolver (2022), as well as new stereo mixes for The Beatles 1 (2015). All tracks not also featured on those releases have been newly mixed in stereo and/or Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios, aided by WingNut Films audio de-mixing technology. Both collections include new essays written by journalist and author John Harris.

