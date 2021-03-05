The Best American Metal Bands

Today, everyone can make money online. It’s possible to sell digital products, stream or bet at 20Bet NZ via the Internet. But first, you should get to the right mood. In this case, turning on music by these bands will be the best choice.

Periphery

The band from Baltimore became the leading band in the progressive-metal genre. Misha Mansoor, Periphery's guitarist, was the musician who brought the guitar playing style called Djent to mainstream music. The name comes from the English-sounding imitation of the sound of muffled chords extracted on an electric guitar with a heavily overdriven sound. It is characterized by the use of a highly reduced system, most often used baritone guitars with 7 and 8 strings. Sound processing plays an important role. Bass drums often repeat the rhythm of the guitar riff, which emphasizes the characteristic sound.

Spirit Adrift

The development of this band can be defined as a mutation. The band rather quickly transformed from the original Doom project into a supergroup playing traditional metal. This quartet from Arizona has become one of the most interesting bands in music today, and their 2019 album Divided By Darkness is one of the most enjoyable releases of the past decade.

Uada

The band Uada is America's best representative of the Northwest. The Portland quartet sounds as dark and otherworldly as anything around them, filling them with black-metal fog and the natural noise of a fern-covered mountain forest. The 2016 album "Devoid Of Light" was a breakthrough album for the band.

Deadheaven

The band took the raw energy of black metal and combined it with beautiful crescendos and atmospheric post-rock and shoegaze, creating a record that could properly be described as a lurking nightmare disguised as a dream. They can be loved and hated, but it's impossible to deny the huge impact this band has had on metal as a whole.

Mutoid Man

Mutoid Man did what many fans thought was impossible. They brought speed metal back and made it an important part of the metal community. The band didn't resort to traditional anthems about breaking laws and the like. Instead, the trio of musicians perform delightful, gripping tunes about addiction, depression, and trying to keep your sanity. The 2017 album War Moans proved that a band can be traditional and ridiculous while clinging to sincere feelings.

Khemmis

Khemmis' rise was like a flash. 2015 saw the release of their debut album Absolution, which was a true masterpiece. The Desolation album that came out in 2018 only reinforced the fact that these guys are making the kind of metal we never understood, but needed.

Pallbearer

By 2010, Doom Metal had fallen into the abyss, but Pallbearer disagreed. The Arkansas quartet featured the fuzzy guitar tone that so many bands wanted to imitate to make it sound cool and delightful, just like Tears For Fears, Trouble, Sabbath. With each album, Pallbearer perfected this unique approach, so that by the time they released Heartless in 2017, they had reached their peak.

Gatekeeper

In case you've been in a coma for the past three years, let's remember how the Arizona band Gatekeeper stormed to the heights of Death-metal. Releasing their debut album Sonoran Depravation in 2016, the Phoenix-based quintet captured the world's attention, to put it bluntly, with their fucking heaviness. Every track they release is an event, because it signifies another example of the most exciting death metal we've heard in years.