The Best Heavy Metal And Rock Themed Slot Games

Slots are some of the most entertaining games that online gambling sites offer. The reason as to why they have become so popular is the fact that the themes can be relevant to personal passions and hobbies. Good news here is, our engaged readers will most definitely appreciate the theme of slot recommendations we have made here, they are all rock and metal related. So, if there ever was a time to get on the bandwagon of yet more rock related aspects, this would be the time.

CSGO Betting is the perfect pairing for heavy metal lovers, as there are open varieties of ways to engage with it, not just sports betting, but rock metal slot games! So, down below are some of the best suggestions out there on the market, make sure you read up before you take the plunge.

Guns N’ Roses



The iconic band have their own slot game, while there are many variations out there, we would want you to check out the game that comes from NetEnt. This slot game explores all the best songs from the band, but also the cool bonus features integrated are pretty great too. Not forgetting to mention that the bonus symbols of the game are so in tune with the branding and image of Guns N’Roses. Therefore this game should definitely go down a treat for anyone looking to really enjoy a rock slot game.

The RTP of the slot game is pretty impressive too, meaning you have bigger chances of hitting big wins over time, considering that the slot game is of a medium to high variance. This game is appreciated by many gamblers, so it's about time more rock fans jumped in too.

Kiss



Kiss is another prominent heavy metal band on the scene, and this time, the slot game is powered by WMS. The unique gambling experience comes down to the really well integrated game features such as the KISS concert footage, in addition to the live soundtracks too. It all seems very euphoric and exhilarating.

In addition to this, the symbols in the game are authentic and in line with the band's branding too, so it really does feel pretty official when playing it. Look out for the special symbols of Starchild and Demon, as well as the classical wilds of the band logo. You are in for a fine treat, that's for sure.

Motörhead



Last but not least we have Mötorhead, the legendary English rock band who have profound vocals, particularly from Lemmy the lead vocalist. Everyone knows the famous song Ace of Spades, and you will be happy to hear that this along with many other hits takes the lead within your gaming experience. With different bonus features utilising certain tracks, once you get into the habit of playing this one, just hearing the tracks go off, you will anticipate what's coming.

With 76-paylines, there really are multiple opportunities to take a bag home, and therefore you will not get bored anytime soon playing this. We promise.