The Best Metal Bands Of The 21st Century

Metal music enthusiasts will have different opinions regarding the bands that left the biggest mark on the scene in the 21st century. Narrowing the choice to 20 or even 30 is a very difficult task let alone grading them. Stay tuned and enjoy the list of our selected 14 heavy metal bands that dominated the scene in the 21st century.

Behemoth

This group shocked the world with their "Demigod" album in 2004, especially since they come from a pretty conservative country such as Poland. They gained attention from fans all over the globe and went on to dominate the 2007 Ozzfest. Successes continued after singer Nergal managed to beat leukemia.

Amon Amarth

After years and years of tough battles in Scandinavia, Amon Amarth managed to reach the world stage with their strong melodic death metal surrounded by war spirits. The “Wide Oden on Our Side” was the name of the album that made them famous in 2006.

Dimmu Borgir

The members of Dimmu Borgir gave a completely new meaning to the darkest music genre by introducing the sounds of a symphony orchestra to their work. They are known as the betrayers of the pure Norwegian black metal and they’ve managed to conquer the planet with the “Death Cult Armageddon” album in 2003.

Ghost

Mysterious characters led by Papa Emeritus have successfully praised Satan since their inaugural album "Opus Eponymus" in 2010. They confirm the rule that the Swedish metal scene still brings the very best heavy metal has to offer.

HIM

Love metal is the new musical genre that spread out at lightning speed all over the planet at the start of this century. The men from the HIM are probably the main catalysts for such success as Ville Valo and company created the most emotional songs. Bam Margera, a huge fan of the band, has helped them conquer the North American scene.

Nightwish

There is a strong connection between metal music and classic and Nightwish serves as a textbook example. Their classics like “Once”, “Wishmaster”, and “Century Child” represent the foundations of a symphonic metal genre. The group that marked the start of the millennium frequently changed main singers, achieving huge success with Floor Jansen.

Disturbed

This group has grown from the nu-metal base, offering strong and fierce rhythmical music while keeping the foundations of traditional rock blended with rap-rock pieces. Their maiden album "The Sickness" enjoyed huge success and a well-known David Draiman sound refreshed the entire metal scene.

Sabaton



You will hear some of the saddest stories of the history of mankind sung like at the craziest parties at Sabaton’s concerts. Their fans are known to be the most fascinating and loyal group of admirers and their concerts are always as crowded as they can get.

Opeth

Opeth were the underground sweethearts back in the 1990s but they grew to global heights thanks to the “Blackwater Park” album in 2001. They frequently experiment with the sound without affecting the popularity among the fans which best describes the talent they possess.

Cradle of Filth

Cradle of Filth had a huge impact on the black metal expansion in both Europe and North America. This group was born back when this genre was non-existent in the United States. They’ve done a lot since then, and their most famous album “Nymphetamine” is still an evergreen. The band led by Dani Filth has a huge fan base and well deserves a place on this list.

Bullet For My Valentine

Guys from Wales built their careers on the grounds of Metallica. They gave thrash metal a new life and their leader Matt Tuck has conquered women’s hearts all over the globe. Although they ran into some sort of a creative crisis, Bullet For My Valentine are back at their very best, still manufacturing some fierce sounds.

Lamb of God

This is one of the most significant bands of the century without a doubt. It is impossible not to love the all-American sound featuring the destructive Randy Blythe vocals full of energy. If you want to experience an apocalyptic concert atmosphere, Lamb of God has to be the way to go.

Slipknot

We’ve seen many bands connected to Metallica over the years but none has received as many comparisons to the most legendary band ever as Slipknot. They are very popular on the mainstream heavy metal scene as you will hardly find a person who dislikes Joey Jordison and Corey Taylor.

As I Lay Dying



We will complete the list with one of the pioneers of the heavy metal expansion. As I Lay Dying is a band that transformed traditional heavy metal through metalcore. Their music will take you to the darkest days of your life.