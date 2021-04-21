The Best Metal Bands To Emerge Out Of Pennsylvania

Heavy metal is a genre of rock music founded in the late 1960s. Some of the best metal bands were formed in the United States and the United Kingdom. This music genre was prevalent during the 1980s and 1990s, but some metal bands prevailed in their popularity till today.

Since the beginning, heavy metal music had a bad reputation, and there was always a stigma around it. Because of its thunderous sound and aggressive lyrics, it’s often associated with controversy.

There are many reasons why people enjoy a particular genre of music. And some of the main ones are:

1. To have a sense of belonging

2. Identify with the lyrics

3. Enjoy the sound

All the reasons mentioned above can be implicated to every music genre, and heavy metal is not an exception.

Regardless, one fascinating thing is that people often listen to music that they will not usually listen to. And, they do that to be “in” trend with the most popular genre at the moment.

These days, many explicit songs are on the number one charts. And, not many people criticize them for overly sexualized content and lyrics, which brings mental health problems and insecurities.

On the contrary, it’s being praised and labeled as “powerful,” “embracing sexuality”, and “body positivity.”

Finally, it’s very hypocritical to pick apart, judge, and dismiss heavy metal as a genre but not do the same for any other genre.

Why Do People Enjoy Listening to Metal Bands?

Metal music is one of the most misunderstood genres of all time. And even though there’s a lot of controversy around it, many people still enjoy heavy metal music. And why is that?

We should start with the premise that everyone’s preference is different. For example, if someone enjoys playing blackjack, it doesn’t mean that people who play slots are stupid and wired. The same goes for music genres.

Each individual is passionate and strongly opinionated about the things they found enjoyable and pleasing, and that’s totally fine.

The misconception about people who listen to heavy metal is that they are deranged, aggressive, wired, and drug addicts, which is not true. But, what they are is misunderstood.

Hopefully, people are more likely to dismiss these judgments if they get to know the meaning behind them. Some of the reasons why people listen to metal bands are:

1. To make a statement

2. To express themselves

3. To find others like them

People who listen to heavy metal are often misunderstood in their personal lives. Most of the lyrics in metal songs are about rebellion, feeling angry and sad, and trying to be heard and acknowledged.

Instead of tearing each other down and judging, we should focus more on lifting each other and supporting. It’s okay not to like something, but it’s never okay to blindly judge someone for having different interests and tastes than you.

#1 Code Orange



Code Orange is a heavy metal band formed in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, in 2008. It consists out of 5 members:

1. Guitarist, backing vocalist, keyboardist Eric Balderose

2. Drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan

3. Bassist Joe Goldman

4. Vocalist and guitarist Reba Meyers

5. Guitarist Dominic Landolina

One interesting thing about this band is that the average age of the members was 14 years. They started the band in 9th grade out of pure entertainment and love for rock music, made an empire, and earned approval from Grammys, WWE champions, and Coachella.

Deathwish Inc signed this band’s first two albums. Love is Love/Return Dust was released in 2012. And, “I am King’ was released in 2014.

After that, the band signed to Roadrunner Records for the album ‘Forever” which was released in 2017, and the latest one, “Underneath” was released in 2020.

Due to the pandemic, Code Orange didn't have a chance to perform their newest album in front of the audience, but they were one of the first to host a

Millions of people around the world love the Code Orange band. They have been on the market for 13 years and worked very hard to gain the success that they have today. Even today, when there aren’t that many places where you can play live, members are working on side projects that are even winning awards.

If there’s one lesson that we all can take from this band, no matter where you are from, if you work hard enough, believe, and never give up, you can achieve all your goals and dreams.

#2 Icarus Witch

Icarus Witch is a heavy metal band founded in 2003 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. The band has been in the market for over 15 years, and they are very popular around the globe.

The band consists out of four members:

1. Andrew D’Cagna

2. Jason Meyers

3. Jon Rice

4. Quinn Lukas

Icarus Witch toured with brands like Trouble, Y&T, White Wizzard, and more. This band also had the honor to open for Heaven and Hell.

Although the Icarus Witch’s original singer Matthew Bizilla parted ways with the members in 2010, it didn’t do much harm to the band. Andre D’Cagna replaced him in 2017 and has stayed in the band ever since.

This heavy metal band has six releases through the label Cleopatra Records. And the newest album, “Goodbye Cruel World,” was released in 2018.

It can be said that the Icarus Witch is not going anywhere anytime soon, and it will continue to make art for its hard-core fans.

#3 Funerus

Funerus is a heavy metal band founded in 1990 in Johnstone, Pennsylvania. This band has released two studio albums on Ibex Moon Records. The first album, “Festering Earth,” was released in 2003. Ant the second album, “Reduce the Sludge,” was released in 2011.

A lot of people have been in and out of this band, and the current members of this band are:

1. Jill McEntee

2. John McEntee

3. Barry Mull

4. Pat Carroll

All of the mentioned bands in this article have one thing in common. They all started in tiny towns with big hopes and dreams. It’s good to know and see that you don’t have to be from Hollywood or LA to make it big in the world.