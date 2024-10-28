THE BIG DEAL Share New Single And Music Video "Survivor"

Melodic hard rockers, The Big Deal, are pleased to share their new single and accompanying video, “Survivor”, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Stream/download the single here, and watch a music video below.

Guitarist Srdjan Brankovic expresses his enthusiasm for the release: “Together with Frontiers Records, we are very much looking forward to presenting to you our new single, the song 'Survivor'. We are very happy that during the process we collaborated with Anders Wikström (Treat), who composed the song and wrote the lyrics!”

The Big Deal first came together in 2020 when guitarist, composer, and producer Srdjan and vocalist and keyboardist Nevena, who is an academic pianist and singer, started working on some demo songs and covers with the drummer Marko Milojevic. At the end of the year, they thought it would be interesting to include Ana's vocals in addition to Nevena's.

After Alessandro Del Vecchio heard the demo recordings, the band signed a contract with Frontiers Records, after connecting them with Srdjan. That's when the real life of the band under the name The Big Deal begins.

Alessandro became the band's bass player until 2023, when he left due to personal commitments. In joint plans with Frontiers Records, an album was recorded during 2021, which was released in May 2022, named First Bite.

The album attracted a lot of attention and got a lot of great reactions, especially the songs “Sensational” and “Never Say Never”, which was named the most viewed video of 2022 on the Frontiers YouTube channel. The album even reached the ninth place of the best-selling metal albums on the British "Amazon" list, in the first weeks after its release.

Immediately after the release of the album, the band became active in concerts and received offers to perform at many great festivals, among which performances on “The KissKruise” sea tour in October 2022, from Los Angeles to Mexico, where the band was part of the "line-up" together with KISS, Dokken, Lita Ford, Warrant, George Lynch, L.A. Guns.

Another highlight is the performance at the Rock Imperium Festival in Spain, June 2023, where the band shared the main stage with Europe and Deep Purple.

In addition to his work with The Big Deal, Srdjan had many years of work in the band Alogia, he played as a guest of the band Shadow Gallery on the album “Digital Ghosts” and was in the band's lineup as a guitarist on the first Ronnie Romero album, Raised On Radio. In 2023 Ana and Nevena sang on the Michael Bolton Tribute album Steel Bars.

While playing with Alogia, Srdjan opened for bands such as Whitesnake, Savatage, Apocalyptica, and also performed as a part of Michael Matijevic's (Steelheart) band in Bulgaria.

Lineup:

Srdjan Brankovic - guitars, bass

Nevena Brankovic - vocals, keyboards

Ana Nikolic - vocals

Marko Milojevic – drums